Bob Long Retires From KNBC

Veteran KNBC Los Angeles VP/News Director Bob Long has announced his retirement, effective Sept. 25. He departs for the Bosphorus October 1st to teach journalism ethics at Bahçeşehir University in Turkey.



Long came to KNBC in 2003 after running news at WRC Washington, another NBC O&O. Prior to that, he was managing editor at KNBC. He racked up a trove of Peabodys, Emmys and Murrows during his career. KNBC’s News Raw digital channel, which he launched in 2005, is part of his legacy.





“Those of us who have worked with Bob are members of a small and privileged club,” said KNBC President/General Manager Craig Robinson in an internal memo. “Trying to explain the gift of this experience to someone who hasn't is nearly impossible. He taught us something new every day, and every morsel was accompanied by laughter and humor. I had the rare chance to work with him twice and I don't take that privilege lightly.”



Long has done it all in a colorful career. He briefly attended Yale University as a stringer for Time Magazine, and worked as a writer for WWDC Radio News in Washington. He joined the Marine Corps in 1966 and became a combat correspondent. Two years later, he worked for the Associated Press, then became a news writer for KNXT (now KCBS) from 1969 to 1975.



Long was the founder and owner of Robert Long Productions, an independent production company involved in TV filmmaking from 1975 to 1992. He produced a number of documentaries, served as series producer on In Search Of…with Leonard Nimoy and was the senior field producer for Real People. He also produced the 1984 NBC Movie of the Week Two Fathers, Justice, starring Robert Conrad and George Hamilton.



A KNBC spokesperson says a replacement has not been named.



“Journalism is changed forever because of his gifts,” said Robinson. “And in a few weeks, academia, half a world away, will be changed as well. We fondly wish him all the best.”