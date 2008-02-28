Bob Knight Joining ESPN
By Alex Weprin
Legendary college-basketball coach Bob Knight, the winningest coach in NCAA Division I history, will join ESPN as an analyst for the network’s NCAA Tournament and Championship Week coverage.
Knight, notorious for his in-game behavior, most recently coached at Texas Tech before resigning Feb. 4. Prior to Texas Tech, he coached at Indiana for nearly 30 years, leading the Hoosiers to 11 Big Ten championships and three NCAA Championships.
“I think ESPN has been real good for college basketball, and I look forward to working with some of their people who I have known a long time,” Knight said in a statement.
Knight will join ESPN March 12 for halftime, pregame and postgame coverage.
