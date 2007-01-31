Bob Costas to Host Peabody Awards
Television broadcaster Bob Costas will host the 66th annual Peabody Awards Ceremony on June 4, 2007 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York.
The Peabodys, the oldest awards in broadcasting, are selected by the faculty, staff and students of the University of Georgia.
Costas, an Emmy Award winning sports broadcaster and 27-year veteran of NBC Sports, has covered seven Olympic Games and every major sports event from the World Series to the Super Bowl.
