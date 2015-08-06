Bob Cook Named GM at Fox’s Los Angeles Duopoly

Bob Cook, former Twentieth Television president, has been named VP and general manager of Fox-owned KTTV-KCOP. He reports to Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations, and succeeds Kevin Hale, who retires as of Aug. 17.

“We are happy to welcome Bob back to Fox,” said Abernethy. “We know that his experience and passion for the business will ensure the success of these important television stations.”

Cook was president of Twentieth Television from 2000 to 2010, overseeing the domestic syndication business for the Fox studios. Prior to joining Twentieth, Cook was executive VP of CBS Enterprises and before that, senior VP at Sony’s Columbia Tri Star Television.

He departed Twentieth in 2010 to launch an entertainment and consulting business, MBN, Inc.

“I am very excited to be rejoining the Fox family at KTTV FOX 11/KCOP My13,” Cook said. “I have always had an enormous amount of respect for Jack Abernethy and welcome the opportunity to again join his team. I relish this moment in time to help further the growth process of these stations’ market influence and prominence.”

KTTV-KCOP is a Fox-MyNetworkTV pair.