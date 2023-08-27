Bob Barker, Iconic 'Price Is Right' Host and Prominent Animal Rights Champion, Dies at 99

Bob Barker, who hosted the long-running CBS daytime game show The Price Is Right from 1972 unitl his retirement in 2007, has died at the age of 99 in Los Angeles.

Barker became one of most recognizable, iconic emcees of the gameshow format, his trademark phrase, "Come on down!" firmly cemented in the American television lexicon.

The Darrington, Wash.-born son of a power-line foreman, former Drury College (Sprinfield, Missouri) basketball player and World War II-era Naval Aviation Cadet was active on American television starting in the mid-1950s, when he began hosting Truth or Consequences, which ran on NBC, CBS and in syndication. Barker was at the helm from 1956-1975.

In 1972, Barker got the call to host the The New Price Is Right, a CBS reboot of the gameshow that had run from 1956-1965. The "New" was quickly dropped from the title, and the show became a ratings success.

Barker also hosted a weekly syndicated version of The Price Is Right, which wasn't as successful, running from 1977-1980.

Barker, who won 19 Daytime Emmy Awards during his 35-year Price Is Right hosting career, also achieved notoriety as active proponent of animal rights, working closely with prominent animal welfare groups and ending each episode of his show with reminders to viewers to spay or neuter their pets.

Barker was also affectionately known for his acumen for sustained relevance, as shown by his funny, self-spoofing appearance in the 1996 Adam Sandler comedy Happy Gilmore.

Sandler was among many well-knowns offering tribute on social media Saturday when news of Barker's passing broke.

The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!

Barker had been married to his high-school sweetheart, Dorothy Jo Gideon, from 1945 until she died in 1981, and he never remarried.

His show was described by one critic as "an island of wholesomeness," but Barker ran into a bit of pre-MeToo-Era trouble in 1994. The host famously surrounded himself on camera with the women charged with physically fetching the show's prizes, known as "Barker's Beauties."

One of these performers, Dian Parkinson, sued Barker in 1994, alleging that she was coerced into a sexual relationship with the host. For his part, Barker claimed the relationship was consensual.

“She told me I had always been so strait-laced that it was time I had some hanky-panky in my life,” he said at the time. Parkinson withdrew her complaint in 1995.

Barker continued on as host of The Price Is Right until June 2007, ceding the thrown to comedian Drew Carey, who also conveyed a tribute on social Saturday.

Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever.#RIPBobBarker We love you ❤️

According to the New York Times, Barker is survived by his half brother, Kent Valandra. His longtime friend and fellow animal rights activist, Nancy Burnet, who describes having an "on-and-off" relationship with Barker for the past 25 years, had been overseeing the TV icon's care of late. She was described as "an executor of his estate."