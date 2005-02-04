Boards Ratify Noncom Multicast Deal

The Boards of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, the Association for Public Television Stations, and PBS have all approved a new noncom multicasting carriage deal.

Announced earlier this week, the deal would require the majority of cable systems to carry the digital multicast signals of noncommercial stations after the switch to digital, and at least for multicast channels of one station in each market in the interim.

For the deal to be official, it must also be ratifed individually by stations reaching at least 80% of U.S. households, and MSO's comprising at least 80% of U.S. subs.