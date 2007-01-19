BNA Gives Advice to Apple

Apple may want to consider putting advertisements in its video downloads and lowering the price of its new iPhone.

That's the advice from research company BNA in a new report.

At $500 for the phone, consumers will likely not accept advertising on the downloaded or streamed content, says BNA, but "would be more likely to put up with advertising if it meant the equipment costs could be reduced significantly."

BNA suggests Apple and advertisers look for ways to integrate marketing across the iPhone, Macintosh computer, iTunes, and the Apple TV set-top box.

BNA also suggests Apple needs to add some functions to its new services, including wireless downloads to the iPhone, more on-demand iTunes content, and transmission of high-definition TV over Apple TV, which syncs computer-downloaded/streamed media with a TV set.