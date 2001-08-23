BMWs set to get Sirius

BMW owners will soon be able to tune in Sirius Satellite Radio, starting with some BMW models to be available next spring.

BMW of North America and Sirius said Thursday BMW will offer Sirius satellite radio service to new car buyers beginning in the second quarter of 2002. Sirius radios will be available in three different BMW models. BMW will offer Sirius radios as an accessory in its most popular models

through BMW centers across the country, and will sell subscriptions.

In addition to BMW, Sirius has exclusive alliances to install AM/FM/SAT radios in Ford, Chrysler, Mercedes,

Jaguar, Volvo and Jeep vehicles.

Sirius plans to start transmitting up to 100 channels of digital radio to motorists throughout the continental U.S. late this year or early next year for a monthly subscription fee of $12.95. - Richard Tedesco