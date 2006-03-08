BMP Unveils M Theory

Bunim-Murray Productions, the producer behind the young-skewing reality shows The Real World and The Simple Life, has established M Theory Entertainment, a spin-off entity focusing on new-media initiatives.

The wholly owned subsidiary will be overseen by Joachim Blunck, now BMP’s senior VP of digital content.

M Theory Entertainment will develop fresh content while adapting BMP’s existing programming for the Internet and mobile wireless devices.

Projects already in the works include 36 “mobisodes” produced for The Simple Life for Verizon’s V-Cast. M Theory is also forging agreements to produce original content for Amp’d Mobile and mobile-content aggregator Proteus.

Additionally, M Theory has shot 20 segments each of the digital series T.J.’s Tips and Tricks with BMX rider and Road Challenge host T.J. Lavin, and the competitive The Real Mean Girls, hosted by Real World/ RoadRules Challenge’s Veronica Portillo and Rachel Robinson.

Also in the works are a half-dozen new Web sites leaning on user-generated content, such as www.Hams.tv, an online talent competition.

BMP said some projects may eventually migrate to traditional television.