BMI Elects Dispatch's Fiorile Board Chair

Music rights management organization BMI has elected Michael Fiorile chairman of the board.

Fiorile, who is chairman of Dispatch Broadcast Group, had been vice chair. He succeeds Meredith President Paul Karpowicz, who has been elected presiding director.

Fiorile has plenty of experience dealing with boards. He is a member of the boards of the CBS Television Affiliates, the Television Bureau of Advertising, National Association of Broadcasters, Television Operators Caucus and the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

Also re-elected at the BMI board meeting in New York were Tegna president Dave Lougee; Mark Pedowitz, president, The CW; and BMI President Mike O’Neill.

Former BMI board chairman Jack Sander, retired vice chairman of Belo, was tapped to continue as an honorary Director for two more years.

BMI says it represents rights in nearly 12 million musical works owned by more than 750,000 songwriters, composers, and publishers.