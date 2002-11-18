Trending

Blunt voted House whip

By

Rep. Roy Blunt of Missouri last week won House Republicans' vote to be GOP
whip. He replaces new House Majority Leader Tom DeLay (R-Texas) as the man in charge of
lining up votes for Republican legislation.

Blunt, a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, has good relations with
broadcasters and the cable industry. TV-industry groups have been generous
contributors to Blunt's campaign war chest.