Blunt voted House whip
Rep. Roy Blunt of Missouri last week won House Republicans' vote to be GOP
whip. He replaces new House Majority Leader Tom DeLay (R-Texas) as the man in charge of
lining up votes for Republican legislation.
Blunt, a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, has good relations with
broadcasters and the cable industry. TV-industry groups have been generous
contributors to Blunt's campaign war chest.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.