BlueTriton Water Brands Pour Weather Channel Sponsorship Deal

The Weather Channel said it signed a multi-year exclusive sponsorship deal with BlueTriton Brands, which markets bottled waters including Poland Spring, Arrowhead, Deer Park, Ice Mountain, Zephyrhills and Ozark.

The Weather Channel will produce custom content for BlueTriton dealing with hurricane season and getting ready for high temperatures in summer.

The network will also send its on-air meteorologists to BlueTriton springs to discuss their histories and the company’s conservation and sustainability effort. The Weather Channel’s Chris Warren visited the Poland Spring source in Maine.

The content produced will appear on Weather Channel programs such as America’s Morning Headquarters and on the company’s Weather Underground site.

Bottles of the product will be on set and distributed to communities during weather emergencies.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We’re honored to be working with The Weather Channel to educate consumers on the importance of being properly hydrated and prepared, especially in times of extreme weather conditions,” said Laetitia Allexant, VP of marketing at BlueTriton Brands. “Providing healthy hydration solutions in sustainable ways has always been at the core of what we do, that’s why we’re also excited to bring new sustainability and water conservation content to the TWC platform. This content will help consumers learn more about where their spring water is sourced from and how we can all partner together to help conserve our planet’s most precious resources.”

The BlueTriton Brands sponsorship will also extend to Pattrn, The Weather Channel's climate, environment and sustainability platform, which can be viewed via Local Now, Plex and Tubi, in addition to being on Pattrn.com.

“In a year of record highs and storms, making sure you have enough water on hand, in the house, or on your store shelves has never been so crucial,” said Barbara Bekkedahl, president of Weather Group, ad sales and client partnerships. “This is one of the many reasons why we’re so excited to announce this sponsorship with BlueTriton Brands, to make sure that not only is our Weather Channel family of viewers and staff staying hydrated and healthy, but we’re also showing easy, concrete steps each person can take to help be prepared for inclement weather.”■