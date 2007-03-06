BlueHighways Charts New Road as Linear Channel

BlueHighways TV, an on-demand lifestyle channel that celebrates the music and culture of the American heartland--bluegrass and and gospel, for example, aircraft fairs and rodeos--will become a 24/7 network as of March 11.

The channel says it has secured its first carriage deal with Bresnan Communications' 300,000 customers in Colorado, Montana, Wyoming and Utah. Bresnan was also the first to carry the channel as a VOD offering, which it will remain as well.

BlueHighways TV was created by Network Creative Group, which says it is in active negotiations with other cable operators for carriage of the linear channel.