Blue Planet turns in strong performance

The initial installments of Blue Planet, Discovery Channel's latest

blockbuster production, debuted to strong ratings Jan. 27.

Blue Planet's first two hours harvested an average 3.5 Nielsen Media

Research rating, making it the highest-rated show on basic cable for the

night.

Two more hours of the eight-hour series aired Jan. 28. Another four episodes

will air in May.

For January, Discovery notched an average 1.3 rating in prime time, its best

showing since March 2001.