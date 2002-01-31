Blue Planet turns in strong performance
The initial installments of Blue Planet, Discovery Channel's latest
blockbuster production, debuted to strong ratings Jan. 27.
Blue Planet's first two hours harvested an average 3.5 Nielsen Media
Research rating, making it the highest-rated show on basic cable for the
night.
Two more hours of the eight-hour series aired Jan. 28. Another four episodes
will air in May.
For January, Discovery notched an average 1.3 rating in prime time, its best
showing since March 2001.
