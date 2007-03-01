Blue Man Group Television Ad Referred to FTC

The Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU) of the Better Business Bureau has concerns about a TV ad for a musical toy from Manley, concerns is suggests have been ignored by the manufacturer/advertiser.

The toy is the Blue Man Group Music Station Percussion Tubes and Keyboard Experience, which sounds like the name of a 70's band but is actually a combination keyboard and percussion instrument.

CARU's issue with the ad was that the disclosure that the percussion tubes and keyboard were sold separately was too small. They also had complaints that the disclaimer regarding that revealed the MP3 player shown in the ad was not included was also "at the bottom of the screen in very small type."

CARU said it referred the ad to the FTC only after the company did not provide a "substantive response to the initial inquiry or a follow-up letter