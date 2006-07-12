The Blow-By-Blow Dryer on Style

Style Network is giving the greenlight to two series for fall premieres and has linked in a multi-tiered partnership with Beyonce Knowles and her mother, Tina.

On Sept. 4, the network will premiere half-hour weekly series Style Her Famous, in which America's Next Top Model mentor Jay Manuel helps young women tap into their personal style.

In October, the network will roll out eight-part unscripted series Split Ends, in which two hairdressers from different salons swap places.

Additionally, Style has partnered with Beyonce and Tina Knowles to feature a show showcasing the singer's clothing line, "House of Dereon," throughout the third and fourth quarter of 2006. That includes hour-long special Uncut: House of Dereon Featuring Beyonce & Tina Knowles, a half-hour special on the line's fashion-show footage, and an "Everyday Runway" sweepstakes in which a fan will get to meet Beyonce and Tina and win the entire clothing line.