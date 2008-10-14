Bloomberg Names Andrew Lack Its Multimedia CEO

Financial news company Bloomberg L.P. has tapped former NBC president and former Sony BMG Music chief Andrew Lack to be CEO of its multimedia division, reporting to Bloomberg L.P. president Dan Doctoroff.

Working with Bloomberg News editor-in-chief Matthew Winkler and chief content officer Norman Pearlstine, Lack is tasked with expanding the company’s TV, interactive and radio operations.

“Andy Lack is a news legend,” said Doctoroff in a statement announcing the appointment. “His extraordinary accomplishments at NBC and CBS News and his innovative work in the entertainment industry at Sony Corp. qualify him uniquely to lead Bloomberg’s multimedia businesses.”

“This incredibly powerful team will lead our global journalistic efforts,” Doctoroff said of Lack, Winkler and Pearlstine. “Bloomberg – unburdened by outdated business models – has the opportunity to redefine the 21st century news organization, fully integrating our wire service, television, online, radio and mobile operations.”

Said Lack in a statement, “I am impressed by the Company’s ambitions and its resources; by its desire to develop and advance new ways to serve the consumer; by its continued obsession with maintaining the highest journalistic standards.”

Most recently the chairman of Sony BMG Music Entertainment, where he previously served as CEO, Lack was president/COO of NBC, overseeing entertainment, news, the company’s stations, sales and broadcast and network operations. From 1993 to 2001, he served as president of NBC News.

Prior to joining NBC, Lack was a producer at CBS News, where he created and executive produced the newsmagazine West 57th and served as a producer on 60 Minutes.