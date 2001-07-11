Bloomberg keeping ABC co-chair post

It looks like Stu Bloomberg will be sticking around ABC for a few more years.

Sources confirm that Bloomberg, co-chairman at ABC Entertainment Television Group is close to signing a new, three-year deal to stay at the network. Bloomberg, who has been with ABC since 1978, currently oversees ABC's programming with Lloyd Braun. Bloomberg's contract with ABC is said to be up at the end of the summer.

Sources say Braun, who was named to the post in 1999 after running co-owned studio Touchstone Television, is also coming up on a contract renewal at the network. Braun's current deal is said to be up at the end of the year.

ABC and the executives had no comment.

- Joe Schlosser