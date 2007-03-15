Bloomberg Has the Final Word

Media company Bloomberg Television introduces The Final Word, a two-hour program offering in-depth analysis of the U.S. markets, on Monday, Mar. 19.

Starting at 3 p.m., the show will run commercial-free between 3:50 and 4:10 p.m. to better cover the often-frenzied moments before and after the market closes.

Veteran Bloomberg anchors Michael McKee and Lori Rothman host The Final Word.