Blog: Sniper Fears on Inauguration Day? It's Only a Movie Ad

As Americans watched Barack Obama deliver his inaugural speech last Tuesday, amid memories of our fallen leaders Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, the prospect of some wingnut taking a shot at our first African-American president as doubtlessly on many viewers’ minds. After all, Obama received Secret Service protection earlier than any previous presidential candidate, and Inauguration Day coverage dwelled often on his heavily-fortified GM vehicle, The Beast, and his bullet-resistant undergarment.

So viewers watching the coverage on CNN may have felt their hearts skip a beat when they saw an ad for new conspiracy thriller The International–which includes a scene of a man being shot as he delivers a speech from behind a podium.

Click here to read more and watch the The International trailer.