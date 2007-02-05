Blockbuster Mouse Ad Roars

Blockbuster ad tops HCD Research list of top Super Bowl spots.



That was the one where the rabbit drags and clicks the real mouse, with input from a guinea pig.



Blockbuster was the blockbuster ad in the big game according to a poll of 600 Super Bowl viewers 18-plus.



One caveat is that the sample had already been winnowed to six spots by a panel of ad judges that included Emmy Award-winning writer/producer Stuart Kreisman and former VP of international marketing research for Fox Studios Jim Gaylord.



The other five top-rated spots in order were "Budweiser's" Dalmatian ad, followed by another Budwesier ad, "Rock, Paper, Scissors," the Taco Bell lions, Mars Snickers Kiss, and Kevin Federaline for Nationwide.