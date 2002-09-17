Block to co-host All Things Considered
Melissa Block, a New York-based correspondent for NPR, has been tapped as
full-time co-host of All Things Considered with Robert Seigel.
Block won't begin until February of next year, however, when she returns from
maternity leave.
