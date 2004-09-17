Blimp Shots in Jeopardy

Live pictures from the Goodyear Blimp could be shot down by government plans to make room on the airwaves for cellular phone and satellite users.

Goodyear, along with the big broadcast nets and ESPN, are heavy users of special channels now used to beam sports coverage and other news footage back to network studios. But the government wants them to share their so-called “backhaul” channels.

Broadcasters counter that they will have a hard time finding an open channel for sending live footage. To solve the problem, the Society of Broadcast Engineers wants the FCC to shrink and divide the channels, much in the same way it did for another set of backhaul channels local stations use for remote news feeds.

