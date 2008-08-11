Blanchard Adds Oxygen Oversight

Cameron Blanchard was promoted to senior vice president of communications, Bravo Media and Oxygen Media.

Blanchard had been senior VP of communications for Bravo Media, overseeing that network’s communications strategy.

In her new role, Blanchard will add oversight of Oxygen Media’s communications team, while retaining her role at Bravo. She will continue to report to Lauren Zalaznick, president of NBC Universal’s women and lifestyle entertainment networks, and, as part of the senior management team, will contribute to the strategic direction of the networks.

"Cameron has demonstrated tremendous leadership and strategic thought in her time at Bravo and taken the business to new heights for the channel's profile in the consumer and business marketplaces," Zalaznick said in a statement. "She has earned the respect of our business partners, press and peers alike, and we're thrilled to have her guidance across both brands."

NBCU acquired Oxygen Media in October and tapped then Bravo president Zalaznick to oversee the networks.