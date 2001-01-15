Blame the shows, not the show

This year, only 28% of general managers who participated in BROADCASTING & CABLE 's GM survey planned to attend NATPE next week. That's a 9% drop from last year's 37%. On the upside, there was a slight jump in the number of GMs who say NATPE serves a useful business purpose (up from 58% to 62%). But those who say the opportunity to browse the latest program offerings on the floor is useful fell from 45% to 30%. The random phone survey was of 100 general managers. The full report is in next week's issue.