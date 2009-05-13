‘Blah Girls' Land On ‘The Insider'

Blah Girls, an animated web series produced by Ashton Kutcher's Katalyst Media is heading to TV. In an unusual move, the series will air as one-minute interstitials on CBS Television Distribution's entertainment magazine The Insider.

The hope is that the platform will allow for audience sampling, possibly leading to a series deal with a cable network or on syndication. Katalyst media has a development deal with CBS.

"The Blah Girls bring viewers a fresh approach-with attitude-to the current obsession with celebrities. The first time I saw it, I thought these 'Girls' get it! They make celeb-watching fun," said Terry Wood, President of Creative Affairs and Development for CTD, announcing the move. "In addition to having the ‘Girls' appear on The Insider, we join Ashton and his team at Katalyst in firmly believing that the Blah Girls has great potential to be its own cable or syndicated series so we are actively developing that concept."

Blah Girls features three pop-culture obsessed animated girls, Krystle, Tiffany and Britney offering their take on the world of Hollywood and celebrity each week.