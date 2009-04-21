Blagojevich Off NBC's ‘I'm a Celebrity'

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a request from former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich to appear on NBC's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

"I do not have confidence that things will not go astray if I modify bond conditions," U.S. District Judge James Zagel said.

The reality series is set to tape next month in Costa Rica, a trip that would require court permission for Blagojevich. NBC says it will not be moving the show to a location within the United States, and instead will replace Blagojevich with another cast member. The cast will be announced Friday.

"NBC is disappointed in the court's decision today regarding Rod Blagojevich's participation on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! but excited about the casting announcement for the show this Friday," said a network statement.