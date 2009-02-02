Blagojevich to Appear on Letterman Tuesday Night
Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich will make his first post-impeachment talk show appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman Tuesday (Feb. 3).
Blagojevich was impeached Jan. 29, unanimously, by the Illinois State Senate, which also barred him from ever holding office in the state.
Blagojevich was accused of trying to sell the vacant Senate seat of then president-elect Barack Obama, as well as allegedly trying to extort money from a children's hospital.
