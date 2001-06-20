Blackwell named SoapNet GM
SoapNet, ABC's all-soap opera network, named Deborah Blackwell its new general manager.
Blackwell will run the channel's daily operations and report to Anne Sweeney, president of ABC cable and the Disney Channel.
Blackwell most recently worked in new media, at MyHome.com and Internet consultant Guidance, Inc, but got her start in television at Hearst Entertainment. - Allison Romano
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.