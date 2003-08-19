Trending

Blackout ratings come to light

By

Nielsen Media Research Monday released prime-time overnight ratings for Thursday night, Aug.
14, when much of the Northeast was in the dark, through Sunday, Aug. 17.

Nielsen plans to break out Thursday-Saturday, which means the numbers
won’t count for -- or, in this case, against -- season averages.

Sunday, when the majority of lights and TVs had been turned back on, will be
treated as a normal day.