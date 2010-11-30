Blackerby In For Lundy at WRTV

Former KPRC Houston VP/General Manager Larry Blackerby is shifting to Indianapolis to run WRTV. He starts at the McGraw-Hill station Jan. 3 and replaces Donald Lundy, who is retiring.

"Larry brings to this position a long and consistent record of ratings and revenue growth at both network affiliates and independent stations across the country," said Darrell K. Brown, president of McGraw-Hill Broadcasting. "We look forward to tapping into his experience, leadership and energy at WRTV."

Blackerby had taken over KPRC, a Post-Newsweek station, in 2006.

An ABC affiliate, WRTV is up against tough competition in DMA No. 27, including Dispatch's WTHR and LIN's WISH.