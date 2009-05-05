Blackberries Get Video-On-Demand

BlackBerry users in the U.S. will now be able to enjoy TV shows on the go through a new video-on-demand service from Canadian firm QuickPlay Media.

The new subscription service, “PrimeTime2Go,” costs $7.99 a month and is available to AT&T and T-Mobile customers with BlackBerry Bold or Curve 8900 smartphones. It features on-demand content from major networks ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN and Discovery Channel.

The on-demand shows can be accessed through the BlackBerry App World and downloaded through a Wi-Fi connection. Once stored locally on the phone, the shows can be watched until a pre-determined viewing period expires. The service also includes the “My Series” feature, which lets consumers select their favorite TV series and have new episodes automatically downloaded to their device soon after the original air date, and “Pause and Resume,” which offers DVR-like functionality that lets consumers pause a program, exit the application and then resume viewing from where they left off upon re-entering the service.

“We are very happy to have consumers engaging with our great content wherever and whenever,” said Matt Murphy, senior vice president, digital video distribution, Disney and ESPN Media Networks, in a statement. “PrimeTime2Go offers fans the ability to view Lost, Hannah Montana, PTI, 20/20 and our other outstanding programming on their timetable.”

Shows currently available on the service include:

ABC: Grey’s Anatomy, Lost, and Desperate Housewives

CBS: CSI, NCIS, Harper’s Island and The Young and the Restless

NBC: The Office and Heroes

ABC Family: The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Greek

ABC News: World News with Charles Gibson, 20/20, and Nightline

Bravo: Top Chef

Discovery Channel: Out of the Wild: The Alaska Experiment

Disney Channel: Hannah Montana, and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Disney XD: Aaron Stone, Phineas and Ferb, and Kid vs. Kat

ESPN: PTI, Around the Horn, and Game Up

SCI FI: Ghost Hunters International

The CW: 90120 and America’s Next Top Model

TLC: Jon & Kate Plus 8

USA: Monk

Discovery Channel and Animal Planet will also make their content available soon, with titles including:

Discovery Channel: Shark Week

Animal Planet: Whale Wars

“After receiving a phenomenal response to our demonstration at last month’s CTIA Wireless event, we are very excited that consumers can now experience the PrimeTime2Go service for themselves,” said Wayne Purboo, president and CEO, QuickPlay Media, in a statement. ”With its growing library of the most engaging content from leading networks, customer-friendly user interface and exceptional high-quality viewing experience, the service truly delivers mobile video worth watching.”