Black Rock Feeling Responsible

CBS Television released a 44-page "Social Responsibility Report" Thursday detailing the public-service and diversity initiatives of its various divisions.

The report outlined efforts across the company, including community-service campaigns and projects at the 39 Viacom Inc. TV stations -- everything from broadcasting parades and public-service programs to food drives, telethons and public-service announcements.

It also pointed to efforts at CBS Entertainment, CBS News, CBS Sports and co-owned UPN. Those include $175 million in contributions to the Quetzal minority-investment fund dating back to 1999; $211,961,863 worth of network PSAs; closed-captioning and video description; and talent showcases for Latino, Native and African Americans.