Black News Channel To Launch BNC Go Streaming Service September
18 hours of original content per day planned.
Black News Channel said it will launch BNC Go, a new streaming product on September 13.
BNC Go has carriage agreements with Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, Roku, Tub and Vizio. It says it will reach 200 million internet connected devices.
The 24-hour, seven day service will have 18 hours of original content between 6 a.m. and 12 a.m. ET, including a rundown of trending news, interviews with guests, branded segments and live shots from news events.
Programming is broken up into three blocks.
From 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., the streaming platform will feature The Morning Hype, hosted by Michelle Fisher, with top stories and cultural developments.
The Midday Jolt with Marcel Clarke will stream from noon to 6 p.m., with analysis and live looks at events and people in the news and on social media.
After 6ix with Jimmy Marlow is up from 6 p.m. till midnight with a rundown of stories impacting Black and Brown communities in the U.S. and around the world.
BNC Go will also feature monthly themes based, such as back to school, Black business, travel, fall fashion, budgeting and personal finance.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
