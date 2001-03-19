Black is golden

Carole Black, president and CEO of Lifetime, has her hands full these days-with awards that seem to grow as the cable network's popularity does. On March 9, the KNBC-TV general-manager-turned-cable-executive picked up the Media Leader of the Year Award from the National Association of Women Business Owners of Los Angeles during its 2001 Hall of Fame Awards Luncheon.

This week, Black will receive the NOW Legal Defense and Education Fund, which will anoint her, along with 24 others, as one of the most influential women in American business. The cable network has teamed up with NOW for a campaign tentatively titled "Standup Against Violence," which seeks to advocate on behalf of women worldwide.