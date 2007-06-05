The Black Donnellys Gets a New Life in HD

"The Black Donnellys" aren't quite dead, after all.

High-definition programmer HDNet announced that it will air all 13 episodes of the ill-fated NBC drama, after reaching a rights agreement with NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution. The first episode of the Donnellys series, which suffered poor ratings on NBC and was pulled from the network's schedule last season after only six episodes, will air on HDNet on Wednesday, June 13, at 8:00 p.m. EDT, in the 1080-line interlace (1080i) HD format.

HDNet says Donnellys, which chronicled a family of Irish brothers in New York, was a "fan favorite" and that an online petition to save the show drew the support of 33,000 viewers.

"The Black Donnellys is a great show with an incredibly loyal fan and viewer base," said Mark Cuban, president and co-founder of HDNet, in a statement. "We are excited to air all 13 episodes, including the seven that have never been shown on TV before."