Bitterman leaves KQED post

Mary Bitterman, president of San Francisco public radio station KQED, resigned Thursday.

She will become president and CEO of the James Irvine Foundation, a $1.5 billion foundation that makes approximately $70 million in grants each year to California organizations.

KQED has been the recipient of many of these grants, which help fund such programs as KQED's state and local news program, The California Report, and its lifestyle series, Bay Window.

Bitterman joined KQED in 1993. - Paige Albiniak