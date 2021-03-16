‘Birdgirl’ Takes Flight on Adult Swim Starting April 4
Animated show spins off from ‘Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law’
AT&T’s Adult Swim will premiere Birdgirl, a spinoff from the network’s classic Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, on April 4.
The animated series stars Paget Brewster as Birdgirl, who heads up a misfit crime-fighting family that includes Sonia Denis, Keither Donohue, John Doman, Negrin Farsad, Tony Hale and Lorelei Ramirez.
Birdgirl is executive produced by Erik Richter and Christina Miller. The animation studio is Awesome, Inc. and produced by Adult Swim’s Williams Street Production.
