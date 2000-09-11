Bird fanciers

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. and NBC parent General Electric are among those angling to acquire DirecTV, the leading satellite TV operator, sources says. Murdoch would like to buy the company without having to take on the other satellite assets of DirecTV's immediate parent, Hughes Electronics. GE is willing to swallow Hughes whole. The automaker would like to sell Hughes, a tracking-stock subsidiary of which it owns 30%, for cash so it can pare its own debt.