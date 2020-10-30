Biohacking Documentary ‘Citizen Bio’ on Showtime Oct. 30

Showtime premieres documentary Citizen Bio Oct. 30, exploring “the nascent biohacking movement and the unconventional scientists and researchers developing alternative medicines to prolong human life and eradicate incurable viruses and diseases,” in Showtime’s words.

Trish Dolman directs and Graeme Manson executive produces.

The film follows four of America’s most notorious biohackers and their relationships with Aaron Traywick, a biohacker who was found dead at a meditation spa at the age of 28. Following his death, theories began floating around the cause of death and whether it was linked to the potential groundbreaking treatments he was developing – treatments that could disrupt the pharmaceutical industry.

Dolman’s work includes documentary Canada in a Day. Manson is the showrunner on TNT’s Snowpiercer. He created Orphan Black on BBC America.

Mackenzie Donaldson also executive produces Citizen Bio. The film is a Dog Fish Films production in association with The Donaldson Company.