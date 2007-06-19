Bingo! ABC Continues To Draw Surfers

ABC's viewer play-along reality show, National Bingo Night continued as the top-visited network TV show Web site in share of visits last week (the week ending June 16).

Viewers log on, print out their own bingo cards and play along for a chance to share in the winnings, which has helped the show to dominate the top 10 list of most visited TV network show sites with 36.96% of the traffic according to Hitwise, more than all the other top 10 sites put together.

Reality shows held the top five spots, with NBC's Deal or No Deal coming in a distant second at 8.96%, followed by Fox's American Idol, which hasn't been on in weeks but is still number three at 5.67% (it was number one when the show was still airing).

Fox also had the number four and five slots with So You Think You Can Dance (4.11%) and America's Most Wanted (3.31%).







Rounding out the top 10 were CW's One Tree Hill (2.61%); ABC's America's Got Talent (1!.83%); Fox's Hell's Kitchen (1.71%), last week's top-rated network TV show; Grey's Anatomy (1.57%), and ABC's Lost (1.38%).