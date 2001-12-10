Bin Laden tape to be released
White House officials told reporters Monday that what it characterizes as the extremely incriminating amateur videotape of Osama bin Laden is likely to be
released Wednesday.
In the tape, bin Laden reportedly brags about the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks
and makes clear his advance knowledge.
The tapes are believed to have been made in early November, and reportedly
were discovered in an Afghanistan home.
'The president wants to share as much as possible with the country, to be as
forthright as possible and to let people come to their own judgments by seeing
things for themselves,' White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer said.
The administration says it wants an independent, non-government translator to
review the tape to reduce any speculation that the tape has been
doctored.
