Bin Laden tape: another TV moment

All the major broadcasting and cable news networks broke into regular

programming Thursday to show most or all of the Osama bin Laden videotape made

available by the government.

Some anchors, including ABC's Peter Jennings and CBS' Dan Rather, provided

commentary early, aided by teams of analysts, while others deferred to the

translation scrolling across the bottom of the screens.

Eventually, all the networks combined reaction and analysis.

ABC says it obtained the tape before other networks and, although it showed

less of the tape than the others, says it fast-forwarded it to more dramatic

parts sooner.

As a result, ABC started its report several seconds later and left its

special report earlier than the others, resuming regular programming with The

View.

One news director expressed disappointment by the departure, and said that

during the early moments of The View , the station was trying to get the

bin Laden feed, 'If you were watching us, you already went somewhere else to

find it.'