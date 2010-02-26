BIM On the Move After Acquisition

BroadcastInteractive Media's acquisition of DecisionMark, parent of TitanTV,

was motivated by BIM's desire to tap both TitanTV's broadcast products,

including its ubiquitous program guides, and its workforce. BIM co-founder/CEO

Timur Yarnall says the website-services firm was keen on grabbing the 14

engineers among the TitanTV crew, all of which he says was retained.

"We picked up a tremendous amount of engineering talent," he says.

"We're thrilled with that."

In yesterday's release, BIM described TitanTV as "the foremost online

software and information provider to the broadcast industry, delivering data

and real-time information for signal coverage, PSIP and contract management, as

well as TV listings, program guides and its proprietary TitanCast video

syndication platform."

Yarnall says the acquisition allows BIM, which offers stations the

user-generated content platform YouNews, among other online sales and content

services, to move further into the programming space. TitanTV had debuted a

broadband network in 2007 that included the web channels Titan Greens, Titan

Showbiz and Titan Laughs. The programming venture was later put on hold.

"The strategy was sound," says Yarnall, "but it was an expensive

strategy."

The acquisition helps BIM push into the content-syndication business, though

Yarnall says BIM won't be the one producing content. Details will be announced

at NAB in April, he says.

Yarnall says BIM remains in acquisition mode. The ideal target would include

"very targeted niche content providers with some great momentum," he

says, as well as an advertising operations outfit, such as a video ad-serving

technology firm.

Yarnall would not reveal terms of the TitanTV deal, but described it as

"significant."

BIM provides web solutions for over 180 media partners, including TV and radio

stations and newspapers.