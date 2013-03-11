Bilte Named KOKI-KMYT Tulsa GM
Greg Bilte has been named general manager at KOKI-KMYT
Tulsa, which Cox Media Group (CMG) acquired in 2012. Suzanne Nadell is the new
news director at the Fox-MyNetworkTV duo.
Bilte succeeds Holly Allen atop the stations; Allen has left
the company. He and Nadell will also work with Cox's radio and cable properties
in DMA No. 59.
"We are thrilled that we can tap such phenomenal
internal talent for these important leadership positions at our newest TV
brands," said CMG executive VP of broadcast Bill Hoffman. "Greg and
Suzanne will play pivotal roles in leading the professionals at KOKI and KMYT
to continue informing, inspiring, entertaining and improving the Tulsa
community."
Bilte was director of sales at KTVU-KICU San
Francisco-Oakland. "This is a great opportunity to be part of Cox Media
Group's growth in the Tulsa broadcast market and to lead a team that is truly
dedicated to its audience and customers," said Bilte.
Nadell most recently was an executive producer at CMG's WSB
Atlanta. "I'm excited about the opportunity to become part of the KOKI
news team and Tulsa community," said Nadell. "I also look forward to
joining an already strong news team. We'll work together to serve the community
by delivering news that's important to the community plus the most accurate
weather information to keep families safe."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.