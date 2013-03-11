Bilte Named KOKI-KMYT Tulsa GM

Greg Bilte has been named general manager at KOKI-KMYT

Tulsa, which Cox Media Group (CMG) acquired in 2012. Suzanne Nadell is the new

news director at the Fox-MyNetworkTV duo.





Bilte succeeds Holly Allen atop the stations; Allen has left

the company. He and Nadell will also work with Cox's radio and cable properties

in DMA No. 59.





"We are thrilled that we can tap such phenomenal

internal talent for these important leadership positions at our newest TV

brands," said CMG executive VP of broadcast Bill Hoffman. "Greg and

Suzanne will play pivotal roles in leading the professionals at KOKI and KMYT

to continue informing, inspiring, entertaining and improving the Tulsa

community."





Bilte was director of sales at KTVU-KICU San

Francisco-Oakland. "This is a great opportunity to be part of Cox Media

Group's growth in the Tulsa broadcast market and to lead a team that is truly

dedicated to its audience and customers," said Bilte.





Nadell most recently was an executive producer at CMG's WSB

Atlanta. "I'm excited about the opportunity to become part of the KOKI

news team and Tulsa community," said Nadell. "I also look forward to

joining an already strong news team. We'll work together to serve the community

by delivering news that's important to the community plus the most accurate

weather information to keep families safe."



