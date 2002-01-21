Billy the Cat has new life
Billy the Cat is back for a second season from FremantleMedia's Fremantle
International Distribution.
The series comprises 26 half-hours about a little boy who has been turned
into a cat by a magician as punishment for cruelty to animals.
The first season of the French series sold in the United States, the United
Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain and Australia, among other
countries.
