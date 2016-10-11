Billy Bush Not Expected to Return to 'Today'

Billy Bush will not be returning to Today, according to multiple sources on Tuesday.

When NBC will officially make the announcement is unclear. A representative for Today declined to comment, but according to the New York Post, the network is negotiating Bush's exit.

Bush got into hot water after a 2005 Access Hollywood video surfaced on Friday of Bush having a lewd conversation with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who was then appearing on the program as he shot a soap-opera cameo for the network. That video became the opening topic of the second presidential debate on Sunday night. Right before the debate started, Today Executive Producer Noah Oppenheim told staffers that Bush was suspended indefinitely. On Monday, Today anchor Savannah Guthrie briefly mentioned Bush's suspension on the show, but the program didn't spend much time on it.

After negotiating to come on board Today for years, Bush officially left Access Hollywood and joined Today this summer during the Olympic Games in Rio.

Other NBC talent has survived publicity scrapes — particularly former Nightly News anchor Brian Williams, who ended up on MSNBC after it was discovered he had embellished personal stories to the point where they were no longer true, and Today anchor Matt Lauer, who took a lot of criticism for being soft on Trump after leading an NBC town hall earlier this fall.

Still, neither man has been caught on air speaking lewdly about women as Bush was.