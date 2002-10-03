Bills back fair use

The 'fair-use' forces in the copyright fight over digital rights have gotten

some help from Capitol Hill.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), who represents

Silicon Valley, has introduced a bill to make it easier to copy digital

works.

Lofgren said concerns about securing digital content from illegal copying

have 'dramatically altered the balance of copyright law,' a reference to the

Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

The bill, labeled the Digital Choice and Freedom Act of 2002, is advertised

as a third voice -- that of the consumer -- in a debate between Hollywood and

the technology companies, but it is a voice the technology side welcomes.

The Consumer Electronics Association immediately praised the bill as 'an

important step forward in preserving consumers' fair-use rights in a digital

world,' not to mention protecting the market for digital copying devices.

The bill would give consumers the right to make and play a copy of digital

works and 'protect' them from licenses that limit their 'rights and

expectations' (although it is not clear what 'expectations' covers), as well as

allowing them to 'bypass technical measures that impede their rights and

expectations' and to 'develop new and innovative ways to enable lawful

uses.'

Basically, it would allow users to bypass copy protection if the copies were

'fair use.' The bill would cover 'a literary work (except a computer program),

sound recording or musical work, or dramatic, motion picture or other

audiovisual work.'

Motion Picture Association of America president Jack Valenti was unequivocal

in his opposition to the bill.

'As drafted, this legislation effectively repeals the anti-circumvention

provisions of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act,' he said. 'It would deny

content owners the ability to protect their works by technological means. This

means that millions of movies could be illegally downloaded without penalty and

without fear.'

He added,'Content owners would be given a Hobson's choice of

protecting their valuable works by not making them available in digital formats,

or losing all control over unauthorized reproduction and distribution.'

Rep. Rick Boucher (D-Va.) also held a press conference to announce his own,

similar legislation 'reaffirming fair-use rights in the digital age.'

That bill, too, was praised by the CEA, which said it will add 'critical

fair-use protections to U.S. copyright law.'