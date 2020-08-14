‘Billboard Music Awards’ Live on NBC Oct. 14

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards airs Oct. 14 on NBC. The live event happens in Las Vegas and Kelly Clarkson hosts. Its initial air date, April 29, was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Clarkson hosted the event in 2018 and 2019. She is a coach on NBC’s The Voice and hosts an eponymous daytime show. Clarkson won American Idol in 2002. She filled in for Simon Cowell in the America's Got Talent judges group this week following Cowell's injury.

Dick Clark Productions produces the Billboard awards.

Awards nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen.