Billboard Awards propel Fox

Fox's broadcast of The 2001 Billboard Music Awards Tuesday night

scored strong ratings and led the network to a nightly win in adults 18 through

49.

The two-hour broadcast averaged a 5.6 rating/15 share in adults 18 through

49, 6.7/20 in adults 18 through 34 and 11.9 million viewers, according to

Nielsen Media Research fast national data.

The 2001 Billboard Awards delivered Fox's best results with the special

in four years, and it was Fox's highest-rated special in a year-and-a-half in

adults 18 through 49.

At ABC, new Steven Bochco drama Philly is showing signs of life.

Since NYPD Blue was given the lead-in 9 p.m. slot Tuesday nights,

Philly has been moving up in the ratings.

The show scored its best ratings Tuesday since its debut, averaging 12.7

million viewers and a 4.3/11 in adults 18 through 49.