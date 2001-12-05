Billboard Awards propel Fox
Fox's broadcast of The 2001 Billboard Music Awards Tuesday night
scored strong ratings and led the network to a nightly win in adults 18 through
49.
The two-hour broadcast averaged a 5.6 rating/15 share in adults 18 through
49, 6.7/20 in adults 18 through 34 and 11.9 million viewers, according to
Nielsen Media Research fast national data.
The 2001 Billboard Awards delivered Fox's best results with the special
in four years, and it was Fox's highest-rated special in a year-and-a-half in
adults 18 through 49.
At ABC, new Steven Bochco drama Philly is showing signs of life.
Since NYPD Blue was given the lead-in 9 p.m. slot Tuesday nights,
Philly has been moving up in the ratings.
The show scored its best ratings Tuesday since its debut, averaging 12.7
million viewers and a 4.3/11 in adults 18 through 49.
